Unique 18th Century Villa In Pietà Elevated To ‘The Highest Level Of Protection’

Very few properties all over Malta have the same level of historical, botanical, architectural, social and cultural value that Villa Frère in Pietà boasts. In light of that that, the Planning Authority has just upgraded its classification to a Grade 1 structure.

“We strongly feel that Villa Frère merits the highest level of protection,” the PA’s executive council chairperson Martin Saliba said of the beloved villa. “The heritage richness of this property is not only tied to the architecture of the villa and its terraced gardens but also important is the social and cultural experience that this property was exposed to.”

Built in 1833 and famously becoming the residence of English diplomat Sir John Hookham Frère, Villa Frère was dubbed “one of the finest examples of neoclassical British architecture in Malta” by Saliba, who went on to reimind everyone that, for several years, the villa had already been protected as a Grade 2 building.

Last year, the promotion, maitenance and running of the historic building was entrusted to NGO Friends of Villa Frère.

The then-six-year-old NGO was set up by heritage architect Edward Said, a specialist in building conversation who first fell in love with the villa back when the site was still in a state of complete abandonment.

“We are very satisfied that the Planning Authority has upgraded to a Grade 1 monument status with the protection of Villa Frère,” Said reacted to this latest news by saying. “It reassures us that the sterling work and dedication many volunteers put into carefully conserving the existing fabric of the property over the last seven years and making it accessible to the public is not time-wasted.”