Two Police Officers Slightly Injured In Sliema By Driver They Stopped Over License Offence 

A driver was arrested in Sliema this afternoon after he assaulted two police officers who had stopped him over a license offence.

Police told Lovin Malta that two RIU officers had noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle in Tower Road at around noon today, and upon further inspection revealed a license offence.

The police spokesperson was unable to immediately confirm whether this offence related to the man’s driving license or the vehicle’s license.   

After he was stopped, the driver acted aggressively, slightly injuring both officers in the process. Police backup was called in and the man was arrested.

The officers were checked up on at the Floriana Health Centre but the injuries they sustained are only believed to be slight.

