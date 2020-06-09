Two New COVID-19 Patients And One Recovery As Malta’s Active Cases Now 26

Two new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Malta in the last 24 hours.

These were the number of positive swabs from the total of 1,152 tests carried out. Meanwhile, one more person has recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 597.

The number of active COVID-19 patients in Malta is now 26.

Albeit still marginal, this marks the third consecutive day in weeks that Malta’s active cases increased instead of decreased. With no recoveries being reported in the previous 48 hours, the number went up from 22 to 24 on Sunday, then to 25 yesterday.