د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Two New COVID-19 Patients And One Recovery As Malta’s Active Cases Now 26

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Two new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Malta in the last 24 hours.

These were the number of positive swabs from the total of 1,152 tests carried out. Meanwhile, one more person has recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 597.

The number of active COVID-19 patients in Malta is now 26.

Albeit still marginal, this marks the third consecutive day in weeks that Malta’s active cases increased instead of decreased. With no recoveries being reported in the previous 48 hours, the number went up from 22 to 24 on Sunday, then to 25 yesterday.

 

What do you make of these numbers?

READ NEXT: With Zero Active Cases, New Zealand Declares It's Free Of COVID-19 And Lifts Restrictions

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK