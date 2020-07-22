Two New COVID-19 Cases And One Recovery Registered In Malta

Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Malta in the last 24 hours, Saħħa has confirmed.

One of these new cases is symptomatic, while the other is not. Both are sporadic cases.

Meanwhile, one new recovery was registered, which means Malta’s total active cases is now back up to five .

According to some reports, this means the country’s R0 factor – which had been practically negligible at less then 0.3 for a while now – could currently be a bit higher than 0.4.

A total of 1,016 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, up from the previous day’s 959.