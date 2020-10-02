Two More COVID-19 Victims Bring Malta’s Virus-Related Death Toll To 37

Two elderly men aged 90 and 78 have become Malta’s 36th and 37th COVID-related deaths, the Health Minister has just announced.

The 90-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on 15th September and was taken to Mater Dei hospital on 27th September. He died yesterday.

Meanwhile, the 78-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on 10th September and was taken to Mater Dei hospital five days later. He died last night.

The Health Ministry’s statement continued by saying both man had underlying health conditions.

RIP