Two Men Hospitalised Following 3AM Crash In St Julian’s That Left A Car Overturned And Burning

Two Italian men were hospitalised in the early hours of this morning after the car they were in crashed into a concrete barrier, overturned and caught fire.

The incident happened at around 3am in St. Julian’s Triq Santa Andrija. The car, a Toyota Auris, had for some reason crashed into the barrier, quickly catching fire.

While police officers from the St. Julian’s station, a medical team from Mater Dei and members of the Civil Protection Department were quick to arrive on the scene, the two men were also lucky enough to have an off-duty police officer and another passer-by who helped pull them out of the wreckage in the moments following the crash.

Following the men’s hospitalisation, it resulted that one of them – a 31-year-old – is suffering from grievous injures. The other man was certified to be suffering from serious injures.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, who was notified of this morning’s events, has launched an investigation into the accident, appointing a number of experts to aid her. A police investigation is still underway.

Cover Image Inset Photo by Jacques Soler / Times of Malta

