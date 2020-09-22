TUNE IN: Matthew Caruana Galizia To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode Of Lovin Daily

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s been a hectic 24 hours in Malta, with a series of major arrests related to high-level corruption seeing everyone from former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri to Nexia BT’s Karl Cini and Brian Tonna having their assets frozen, being arrested and taken to the police depot for questioning. 

Many people welcomed today’s news with a certain air of vindication, but no one has been fighting this high level of corruption in the same way Matthew Caruana Galizia and his family have. Tomorrow, the investigative journalist will be appearing on the latest edition of Lovin Daily – Lovin Malta’s morning news show.

Ever since his mother Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated on 16th October 2017, Matthew has taken up the mantle of exposing Malta’s rampant allegations of corruption. His ongoing fight against fraud has even landed him multiple accolades, from the Reporters Without Borders’ Prize for Impact at the Press Freedom Awards to the prestigious Pulitzer Prize as part of the Panama Papers team.

Highly vocal and fiercely critical of some of the most powerful politicians in recent Maltese history, Matthew’s reaction to this morning’s arrests went down exactly as expected, with Caruana Galizia saying “we’re getting there, despite our criminal government and not because of it”.

Later, Matthew reshared an old tweet by Schembri where he had threatened Daphne with “another libel”, telling the disgraced former Chief of Staff “you will be jailed and you have no way out”.

Tune in to Lovin Daily to hear Matthew Caruana Galizia’s thoughts on Malta’s current tumultous state of play, tomorrow at 10am.

