Three New COVID-19 Patients And Seven Recoveries As Malta's Active Cases Drop To 33

On the first day of major reopenings all around the nation, Malta has registered three new COVID-19 cases and seven more recoveries. The number of active cases now stands at 33, the lowest it’s been in over two months.

In the last 24 hours, 977 swab tests were conducted, with the total number of tests conducted in the last three months now standing at 72,992.

There have now been 583 total recoveries and nine deaths in Malta since the pandemic landed on our shores on 7th March.

