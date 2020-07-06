Three Men Hospitalised Following Ħamrun Argument That Ended In A 24-Year-Old Being Hit With A Shovel

An argument between three men in Ħamrun this morning escalated to the point of a young man being hospitalised after he was hit with a “hard, iron object”, reportedly a shovel.

The incident happened earlier today, at about 9.15am, when police officers were called onto the scene in the corner between Triq Stiefnu Żerafa and Triq Żimelli.

According to preliminary investigations, the 24-year-old Ħamrun resident was involved in an argument with two Egyptian men aged 41 and 42.

The three men were taken to hospital following the argument, but it was the 24-year-old who was certified to be suffering from grevious injuries. The other two men’s conditions are as of yet pending.

Investigations by the District Police is still underway.

