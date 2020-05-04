د . إAEDSRر . س

Three Gozitan Teenagers Hospitalised After Car Hits Wall And Falls Off In Għajnsielem

Three teenage men were involved in a car accident that left a 17-year-old battling grevious injuries in Gozo late last night.

The incident happened at around 11:30pm, when the police was called on scene to Għajnsielem’s Triq ix-Xatt.

A Honda Civic which was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Xagħra reportedly hit a wall and fell a height that left him and his two passengers – a 17-year-old also from Xagħra and a 19-year-old from Kerċem – requiring medical assistance. All three were quickly taken to Gozo’s General hospital.

While the 19 and 18-year-old men’s conditions are still being monitored and are yet to be confirmed, the 17-year-old passenger has been certified to be suffering from grevious injuries.

A police investigation is still underway.

Comments
