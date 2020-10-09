‘The Government’s Arrogance Keeps Shining’: PN Denounces Secret Miżieb Handover Signing

Newly-elected opposition leader Bernard Grech denounced the signing of the agreement to hand over Aħrax and Miżieb to FKNK on behalf of the Nationalist Party.

“The Government’s arrogance kept shining today when it secretly signed an agreement about the management of Miżieb and Aħrax without first publishing it,” Grech wrote.

“The signing was done in secret and the details were only published after the agreement was signed – the media wasn’t even invited.”

Earlier today, the Environment Ministry told Lovin Malta that the deal was still being drafted, giving absolutely no indication that the signing was taking place today. No press call was issued for the signing.

“The Nationalist Party highlights that this agreement was meant to go through scrutiny before it was signed. Stakeholders should have been invited to go through it and share their opinions about it,” Grech continued.

“The fact that public land has been given away in secret – for the meagre price of €400 a year – with conditions that hinder the public’s access to it is shameful.”

“The Nationalist Party insists that it is not acceptable that public land is closed to the public with no valid reason.“

When combined, Miżieb and Aħrax make up around 0.5% of the islands’ total area of 316 kilometres squared – that is 150 times larger than the Floriana Granaries.

