‘The Absolute Irony’: Freshly-Inaugurated Santa Luċija Underpass Sees ‘Depressingly Long’ Morning Congestion
Drivers going to work from Malta’s south are ending up in tears today as they find themselves stuck in near-standstill traffic at the Santa Luċija tunnels, on what is literally the first Monday morning of use for the new road.
Just after 7am, popular Facebook traffic updater MRTU posted that “long delays” were being reported at the Santa Luċija underpass, particularly in the direction of Marsa.
Moments later, the page uploaded a photo sent in by one of its followers, showing a seemingly endless line of cars stuck in the early morning commute.
It did not take long for dozens of people to voice their frustration at the Monday morning hassle… or to note the absolute irony of some banners in the area.
Fresh off the inauguration of the tunnels last Friday, the tunnels still don “#ToroqAħjarGħalik” (better roads for you) and #UpgradingYourRoadNetwork across their top, but this morning’s photo was pretty much an automatic meme.
“This morning was horrible,” one driver said, with another saying people should expect the exact same tonight in the opposite direction.
Of course, the behemoth Marsa project is not fully completed yet, and it is most likely this that caused all the confusion and traffic this morning.
After all, the intricate network of flyovers just down the road from the Santa Luċija tunnels is yet to be opened in full, and this is obviously a temporary issue as more roads slowly open in the area.
But for all the drivers stuck in the early Monday morning traffic jam, the only thing that really mattered was how late they’d get to work… and how ironic that massive banner above their heads looked.
Elsewhere on the island, road closures might’ve increased traffic flow through usually-quieter areas, but it was a collision between a coach and a crane which properly tipped the scales and led to an absolute standstill in the north.
