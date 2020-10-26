‘The Absolute Irony’: Freshly-Inaugurated Santa Luċija Underpass Sees ‘Depressingly Long’ Morning Congestion

Drivers going to work from Malta’s south are ending up in tears today as they find themselves stuck in near-standstill traffic at the Santa Luċija tunnels, on what is literally the first Monday morning of use for the new road.

Just after 7am, popular Facebook traffic updater MRTU posted that “long delays” were being reported at the Santa Luċija underpass, particularly in the direction of Marsa.

Moments later, the page uploaded a photo sent in by one of its followers, showing a seemingly endless line of cars stuck in the early morning commute.

It did not take long for dozens of people to voice their frustration at the Monday morning hassle… or to note the absolute irony of some banners in the area.

Fresh off the inauguration of the tunnels last Friday, the tunnels still don “#ToroqAħjarGħalik” (better roads for you) and #UpgradingYourRoadNetwork across their top, but this morning’s photo was pretty much an automatic meme.

“This morning was horrible,” one driver said, with another saying people should expect the exact same tonight in the opposite direction.

“The end of the tunnel is leading to confusion, another driver who passed through the area this morning said. “Tunnels direction to Marsa have to cross the lane drivers from Marsa direction to the Airport take… and these drivers have to cross the lane St Luċija tunnels to Marsa drivers have to take.”

“I hope this is temporary because the project was well-needed,” the comment finished.