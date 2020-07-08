د . إAEDSRر . س

Teenage Girl Last Seen In Żebbuġ Five Days Ago Goes Missing For The Second Time In Seven Months

Luana Borg, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Żebbuġ last Friday night, has been reported missing for the second time in seven months.

The teenage girl was last seen leaving her house on 3rd July at around 8pm, wearing a peach crop-top, blue jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

Back on 8th December 2019, Luana, then 14, had also been reported missing, this time after last being seen near the Buġibba cinema. She had been found and reunited with her family six days later.

Whoever has any information on the young girl is urged to pass it on to the Police, even confidentially, on the General Headquarters number 21 224001 / 119 or at the nearest Police Station.

