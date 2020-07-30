Tarxien Band Club Cancels Festa March: ‘Our Small Bit To Make Malta COVID-19 Free’

Tarxien’s annual festa will have a more sombre tone this summer, after the Marija Annunzjata band club confirmed it has cancelled its planned march due to the COVID-19 situation.

“We’re doing this out of a sense of responsibility to public health and to the efforts being made by our leaders, healthcare workers and frontliners, and with absolute respect to our members and supporters,” the band club said.

“We are giving a small contribution to safeguard public health and to try and make Malta a Covid-free country.”