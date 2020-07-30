Tarxien Band Club Cancels Festa March: ‘Our Small Bit To Make Malta COVID-19 Free’
Tarxien’s annual festa will have a more sombre tone this summer, after the Marija Annunzjata band club confirmed it has cancelled its planned march due to the COVID-19 situation.
“We’re doing this out of a sense of responsibility to public health and to the efforts being made by our leaders, healthcare workers and frontliners, and with absolute respect to our members and supporters,” the band club said.
“We are giving a small contribution to safeguard public health and to try and make Malta a Covid-free country.”
“We urge other band clubs and mass event organisers to cancel their events out of respect to healthcare workers, vulnerable people and Maltese society. If everyone contributes a bit and adopts a sense of civic responsibility, we will overcome this challenge.”
A number of band clubs, including in Ħamrun, Sliema and Dingli, have already scrapped their marches and the Għaqda Każini tal-Banda has appealed for a sense of “prudence and maturity” when organising feast activities.
Several local parties and events have also been cancelled although a number of music festivals, intended to attract tourists, are still scheduled to go ahead.
The government has so far resisted pressure to cancel mass events, with Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli yesterday responding to these requests by calling for “clearer health protocols” and a sense of “balance”.
Cover Photo: Għaqda Mużikali Marija Annunzjata A.D 1862 – Ħal Tarxien