Surprise! More Localities Around Malta Suffer Yet Another Unplanned Power Cut

In what has become a nearly daily occurrence in Malta with days to go until the end of 2019, another power cut has plagued a number of localities around the islands.

At around noon today, various localities reported loss of electricity, including Balzan, Marsakala, Naxxar, Santa Luċija, Attard, Luqa, Birkirkara Mosta and Msida among others.

When contacted for a statement, Enemalta confirmed with Lovin Malta that this latest power cut was indeed “unplanned”.

Just one month ago on the 26th of November, Malta suffered a power outage reportedly caused by a fault in the Sicily-to-Malta undersea cable. Then, two days before Christmas, another blackout hit the islands, lasting over three hours in some areas.

Four days later, more power cuts hit several localities, with even more localities being hit just under 72 hours, closing Sunday evening off with even more darkness.

Yesterday, Enemalta didn’t provide any immediate explanation for this latest power cut, stating only that its technical personnel are working endlessly to solve the issue and that it will deliver updates in the future.

Following a recent nationwide blackout, Enemalta said that the interconnector cable between Malta and Sicily had sustained damage by a ship anchor close to the Sicilian coast and that it would require several weeks to repair.

It warned the public that unplanned interruptions to the power supply could take place during this period.

UPDATE: Various localities have reportedly come back online, some 15-30 minutes after the first outages.