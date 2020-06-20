‘Still An Incubator’: Young Pro-Choice Activists Return To Valletta One Year Later

Much has been said on the subject of abortion in Malta in the past year, but one thing hasn’t budged: the law. Now, one year after a Maltese doctor dubbed women “incubators”, a group of young pro-choice activists have returned to Valletta.

“The Maltese government refuses to acknowledge women’s right to bodily autonomy, so we will continue to fight for it,” the group, Young Progressive Beings, announced earlier this morning, sharing a photo of the activists just outside Parliament.

Banners stating everything from “Trust Women” to “Our Bodies, Our Choices, Our Future” were placed in front of the prominent Valletta building, with one large banner reading: “One Year Later, Still An Incubator”.