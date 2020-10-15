St Julian’s Mayor Appeals For Zoom Return As Councillors Threaten To Boycott Physical Meetings

St Julian’s mayor has urged the government to allow local councils to start meeting up through Zoom again in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases. “When Malta had only ten cases, the council was told to start meeting through Zoom, so why isn’t it the case now that we’ve exceeded a thousand active cases?” Albert Buttigieg told Lovin Malta. He said the Local Government Department has denied this request, citing a law which states council meetings must be held physically. However, he urged them to be flexible, warning that some councillors are either vulnerable themselves or have vulnerable relatives. Indeed, councillors Sean Gauci and Guido Dalli, both from the PN, have already warned they will boycott physical local council meetings in protest at the government’s reluctance to allow Zoom meetings.

“While I never wanted things to reach this stage, for the sake of the residents who placed their trust in us, I unfortunately have to agree that we don’t have another option but to protest so as to pressure the authorities until they open their minds,” Gauci said. The St Julian’s local council’s problem is compounded by the fact that their meetings take place in a small room with no window, rendering social distancing practically impossible. With eleven councillors and staff all in the same small room, meetings also run counter to the official health guidelines prohibiting more than ten people from gathering in public.

St Julian's mayor Albert Buttigieg