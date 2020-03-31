د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Spanish Aircraft Denied Landing In Malta After Reportedly Lying To Air Traffic Control

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Maltese authorities have refused a Spanish aircraft landing on the island after it apparently lied about needing or having scheduled maintenance at MIA, One News has reported.

Beyond this, Transport Minister Ian Borg also said Maltese authorities refused the plane – an Airbus A330-202 – because it wanted to stay at the airport.

“This despite the fact that at the moment Ħal Luqa’s airport has limited space because planes are being kept there since they’re not flying,” Borg continued.

The airliner was spotted circling the islands’ south at a drastically lower 7,000 feet (typical flight ‘cruise’ altitudes are about 30,000 feet) for over 20 minutes.

Eventually, it was spotted climbing back again and continuing its route to Madrid.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Mellieħa Councillor Urges Police To Enforce Rules As People And Even An Ice Cream Kiosk Flock To Armier 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK