SOLD: Vodafone Malta, 29 Years Old, €250 Million

Nearly three decades after it established itself as the first mobile phone network operator and service provider on the island, Vodafone Malta has announced that it’s on sale. You’re too late if you were hoping on buying it though; an agreement has already been reached.

Earlier this morning, Vodafone Group plc announced that Monaco Telecom – owned by French telecomms billionaire Xavier Niel – is to acquire Vodafone Malta for €250 million.

The transcation is currently conditional on regulatory approval from the Malta Communications Authority, but once the deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020, Vodafone Malta will initially continue to operate under the Vodafone brand for a transitory period.

This is not the first time Monaco Telecomm announced the acquisition of a telecom operator beyond its shores.

This time last year, the Monaco-based operator became the sore shareholder of MTN Cyprus, the fastest-growing telecom operator in Cyprus, which had 400,000 customers and a turnover of €123 million back in 2017.