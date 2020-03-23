Signs Of The Time: Online Photo Series Showcases Maltese Shops’ Coronavirus Notices

د . إAEDSRر . س

Most of Malta’s shops have now officially been forced to close down amidst increased Coronavirus fears, with the island’s few non-essential stores that were left open now facing a €3,000 fine should they open. But for the essential shops that can’t (and won’t) shut their doors, a couple of adjustments have had to be made.

As the island’s remaining stores adapt to make sure they continue providing people with important supplies while maintaining necessary health precautions, one man took to the streets to document the various handwritten signs that have appeared all over the island’s storefronts.

Technically taken on an early morning walk this weekend before all non-essential shops were forced to close, the photos still show how most of the stores had already left notices saying they’d be closed indefinitely. Others, like mini markets, groceries and butchers had also already implemented various measures such as drastically reducing maximum capacities.

The photos show everything from shuttered down stores to stricter shop policies… but even include a bar promising its patrons better times in the near future and some hopeful, colourful charts drawn by children.

“I went out early in the morning to avoid people because I needed a change of pace,” the man said of his walk. “I didn’t sleep last night, and I also need to move. I’m not meeting people on such walks, and I kept my distance and have a mask available and try not to touch any surfaces, especially not my face. When I get home, all the clothes go to the laundry and I walk into a hot, soapy shower.”

Remember to stay indoors as much as possible, practice social distancing, and if you’re meant to be in quarantine, do not leave your house. Stay safe!

