She’s Back! Charmaine Gauci Set To Return With Weekly COVID-19 Briefings As Of Tomorrow

As the country continues to record daily cases of COVID-19 in the double digits and following increasing demands for more detailed information, Lovin Malta can confirm that Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci is set to make a return to our TV sets as of tomorrow.

Gauci will be delivering weekly updates instead of daily ones, and is set to be updating the country from the Prime Minister’s office at Castille. The first of these updates should kick off tomorrow.

It’s been a while since Gauci provided regular press briefings on the COVID-19 situation in Malta, with her daily appearances being reduced to three times a week in mid-May and stopping completely in June.

Now, however, in the midst of increasing daily cases of the virus – the current active cases has now shot up to 267 and the R0 is hovering just under 1.4 – Gauci is expected to make a much-awaited (and much-demanded) return to TV.

Featured Image Photo by Gareth Degiorgio

