Search Underway For 21 Migrants Who Escaped Ħal Far Detention Centre

Twenty-one migrants escaped the Ħal Far Detention Centre earlier today, the Ministry for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement has confirmed.

The incident was noticed when, during a routine check, damages to one of the centre’s walls were spotted and the group of migrants was unaccounted for.

A search was instantly launched, with the Detention Centre saying it immediately asked for cooperation from the Police Force.

Cover Photo: EPA 

