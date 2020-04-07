Salott Sessions: Top Instructors Team Up With Maltese Facebook Page To Give You A Daily Workout Schedule You Can Follow From Home

Some of Malta’s most inspiring fitness instructors have teamed up with one of Malta’s most popular online pages to make sure you keep in tip-top shape while stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

These talented and certified instructors will be bringing you a new daily routine that touches upon everything from Zumba to Pilates to Wellness and so much more – and you can follow it from the comfort of your home.

“We are a team of qualified instructors hosting daily sessions for members of The Salott (RUBS), streamed live and free of charge. Our versatile background and experience allow us to present a great mix of exercise and movement genres which the participants can enjoy and benefit from,” Mariza Baldacchino, a certified Pilates teacher and Zumba instructor, told Lovin Malta.

“Amidst the difficult situation, the administrators of The Salott – Moira Palmier and Francesca Fenech Conti – have agreed to use the popular platform to be of assistance to the numerous people unable to leave their homes, many of who are isolated,” she continued.

The project had started with singing and dance competitions for children who were encouraged to send in videos of their little performances to win prizes

Following that, they decided to offer something for adults, thus introducing fitness and wellbeing.

Now they’ve got a whole roster of teachers and instructors, including Deirdre Farrugia, Marianne Caruana Turner, Leanne Bartolo, Elaine Schembri, Mel & Tara, Janet Ellul Robson, Johanna Refalo, Bryn Kennard, Peter Royston, Matthaes Grasso, and Mariza herself.