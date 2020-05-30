Robert Abela, Brigadier And Patrol Boat Crew Cleared Of Migrant Homicide Charges

Just over a month after two police complaints were filed against them, a 420-page inquiry published by the government earlier this afternoon has cleared Prime Minister Robert Abela, AFM Commander Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi and the 11-soldier crew of an AFM P52 patrol boat of homicide charges in the case of the death of at least five migrants at sea.

The long document detailing the inquiry – led by Magistrate Joe Mifsud – was reportedly finished and handed to the office of the Attorney General for examination last Wednesday, but has now been published in full.

Beyond clearing all three parties from the claims made against them due to “no documentary evidence or testimony” to back them up, the inquiry also concluded that “Malta performed its international obligations”, an accompanying government press statement read.

“Further investigations should uncover the identity of the human traffickers who are organising these voyages at sea for profit, or even to finance terrorist groups,” the statement continues.