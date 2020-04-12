Record-Breaking 104 Fines And 64 Speeding Tickets Issued By Malta Police On ‘Busy’ Easter As One Driver Caught Doing 185 Km/hr

Warnings and advice issued in the past couple of weeks by the Malta Police Force, the Prime Minister, the Health Minister and the Public Health Superintendent seem to have gone unheeded by at least 100 people, as a record number of fines were issued on what police sadly described “a busy Easter Sunday on all fronts”.

While 530 inspections on mandatory quarantines and 295 inspections on establishment closures found no infringements, the situation was very different when it came to public spaces.

District Police, the Community Policing Team, Rapid Intervention Unit, Mou nted Section and the Dogs section issued a record of 104 fines today.

Over the span of the last 12 hours, that comes up to an average of more than eight fines per hour.

Beyond that, road policing also continued, with the Traffic Police and the Rapid & Special Interventions Units carrying out checks on the Coast Road, St Paul’s Bay Bypass and Mellieħa among others… with even more statistics coming out of our roads.

A total lof 64 speeding tickets were issued… with one driver on the St. Paul’s Bay Bypass clocking 185 km/hr.

“Notwithstanding our morning advice posted on this page, some drivers seem to have confused Maltese roads with a racetrack,” the Malta Police Force’s official Facebook page lamented.

Clearly, some people just don’t seem to get it yet.