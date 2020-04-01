Quarantine Hunting? Ornis Committee Approves Opening Spring Season In Midst Of Malta’s Partial Lockdown

Tens of thousands of people continue to spend most of their days locked inside trying to help Malta get through the global COVID-19 pandemic as quickly and smoothly as possible. At the same time, however, the island’s spring hunting season just got one big step closer to opening anyway.

The Ornis Committee – the government’s consultative committee on hunting – has just come to the agreement of recommending the opening of 2020’s spring hunting season, Times of Malta confirmed.

The proposal would see the quail hunting season open between 10th and 30th April, similar to 2019.

While long-running conservationist NGO BirdLife Malta and a representative from ERA (the Environment and Resource Authority) voted against the proposal, Ornis Committee chairman Joseph Grech and all three independent members which had been appointed by the government voted in favour.

The final decision on whether the spring hunting season opens or not will now be taken by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia.

If approved, the season would see hunters being allowed to shoot from two hours before sunrise to noon every day between the 10th and the 30th. A total of 5,000 quail will be allowed to be shot down.

In a response to the news, BirdLife published a lengthy Facebook post giving further details on this evening’s meeting and highlighting some of their biggest worries.

“People are being asked to stay home, shops and offices are closed, strict fines are being imposed on whoever goes against quarantine regulations enacted by law… but hunting will go ahead and hunters will still be able to roam the countryside this spring shooting at birds,” the NGO said.

“Police sources have also in the last 24 hours warned about the unnecessary strain opening a hunting season will put on resources to be able to carry out enforcement at a time when police and security forces are overstretched trying to cope with the Coronavirus situation,” BirdLife continued. “This was confirmed by the head of WBRU during today’s ORNIS Committee meeting.”

“Malta is obliged to adhere to strict conditions to derogate from the EU Birds Directive and open a spring hunting season, including that for every 1,000 hunters there should be seven police officers to see that the law is enforced. It remains to be seen how this will be implemented.”