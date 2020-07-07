Prego, A 75-Year-Old Valletta Institution, Is Permanently Closing Its Doors

د . إAEDSRر . س

Widely-loved Valletta cafe ‘Prego’ announced that it will be permanently shutting down.

Having opened way back in 1946 by the Bezzina family, ‘Prego’ was known amongst Maltese circles to be a portal to times gone by.

Upon the announcement of its closure, many coffee-lovers took to Facebook to bid this iconic cafe one last goodbye.

One commenter praised it as “the last genuine, time-warp cafe in Valletta”, whilst others commended its “sterling service”.

Featured image credits: Claude Waddington & Tripadvisor

