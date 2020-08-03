POLL: Who Do You Think Should Be The PN’s New Party Leader?

The Nationalist Party will be feeling the heat this summer with the announcement of a leadership election.

The decision was taken last Saturday following a PN General Council vote, where councillors were asked to choose between a confirmation of Delia’s leadership or a fresh leadership election.

Adrian Delia has confirmed that he will be contesting the leadership election, while Bernard Grech and Therese Comodini Cachia have previously shown interest in the role.

However, other notable PN members are rumoured to be contesting the leadership race, including MEP Roberta Metsola and lawyer Joe Giglio.

With a tense summer ahead of the party, who do you think should be PN’s new leader?