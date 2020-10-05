Police Launch Search For Aggressor Behind Fgura Stabbing

د . إAEDSRر . س

A stabbing in Fgura which happened last night has led to police launching an investigation and search to find the aggressor behind the attack.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm, when officers were informed of an argument that had happened close to a police station and ended with blood being spotted on the floor.

Immediately going on the scene, District Police confirmed the reports, shortly before being informed by Mater Dei that a man had just been admitted to hospital after being stabbed. He was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

The 24-year-old Syrian man  was reportedly involved in an argument with another person in Fgura’s Triq Ħaż-Żabbar, and it seems to have been here that the aggressor stabbed the man before fleeing the scene.

A police investigation is currently underway to find the man who was allegedly involved in the fight.

