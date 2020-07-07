PN MPs Gather For Crunch Meeting As Delia Boldly Claims Allegations Against Him Are Just Tactics To Silence Him On Corruption

Nationalist Party MPs have descended upon the party’s headquarters ahead of what could be a crucial meeting calling for an end to Adrian Delia’s leadership following the reveal of link between him and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. However, it has not stopped Adrian Delia from boldy claiming the allegations form part of a government plot to prevent speaking out on corruption.

Speaking during an address following the publication of a damning report into the Vitals hospital deal, Delia said:

“In an illegal way, they passed on information to try and intimidate and shut up the people fighting against corruption.”

“But if there’s anyone in this country who thinks they can scare the leader of the Opposition with intimidation, they’re very wrong. The more they try to scare me, the harder I’ll fight.”

The Times of Malta has published WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech, before his arrest but after the reveal that he owned 17 Black, the Dubai based company linked to the offshore Panama accounts of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and the controversial Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm.

Delia is also facing a magisterial inquiry over an alleged bribe from Fenech to prevent MEP David Casa’s re-election.

Delia has denied all wrongdoing but it still has not stopped party MPs from questioning his leadership.

MPs have so far refused to answer any questions upon entering the HQ, but Lovin Malta is informed that the parliamentary group could force through a vote to make him step down.

PN supporters have gathered outside the HQ and repeatedly chant “courage” and other words of support when MPs enter the building.

