PN Councillor Donates A Month Of His Honorarium To Buy Computers For Students With Social Difficulties

In a letter to the Education Ministry, Schembri, a teacher himself, praised Minister Owen Bonnici for recently donating a month of his salary for this cause and announced he was doing likewise.

Birkirkara councillor Justin Schembri has announced he will donate a month of his local council honorarium to help the Education Ministry buy computers which will be loaned out to children with social difficulties.

“As a politician who dedicates a lot of energy to the education sector and as a councillor responsible for education in Birkirkara, I have joined up with Owen Bonnici and given my honorarium for April to the Education Ministry for the purchase of computers for children with social difficulties,” he said.

“Together we can overcome the digital divide that exists in the country and I urge other councillors responsible for education to join me. I thank the ministry who welcomed my humble grant earlier today.”

With schools now shifting their education methods online in the wake of COVID-19-induced school closures, the Education Ministry has pledged to loan computers, tablets and laptops to 250 students whose financial difficulties at home have rendered their households unable to afford technological devices.

These students will also be provided with free internet access, an estimated investment of €40,000.

The Education Ministry has also urged private companies to consider donating or loaning computers for free for the benefit of students in need.

