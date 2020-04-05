Pests Are Using The COVID-19 Outbreak In Malta To Rear Their Ugly Heads Again

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus around the world means many things: thousands of deaths, millions of lost jobs and the possibility of a global recession.

But beyond the big picture, little creatures have been using this moment of global human calamity to begin re-emerging into the urbanised world.

“Whilst the world is healing and the air is becoming cleaner, so is the new distribution of most wildlife changing,” Arnold Sciberras, a leading Maltese pest exterminator, told Lovin Malta. “Wildlife is not on hold, but taking every opportunity to prolificate and enjoy the environment without humans.”

But before we get into the bad news, let’s start with the good.

Certain pests that depend on human transportation to get around have been on the decrease. These include insects like bedbugs as well as certain cockroaches, like the brown-banded or German cockroach… so it isn’t all bad.

However, so-called “opportunistic” pests that utilise streets, sewers or establishments have been on the rise ever since the usual borders that keep them at bay have suddenly disappeared.

Everything from rodents to feral pigeons to American cockroaches have been making a comeback in Malta.