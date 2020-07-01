د . إAEDSRر . س

One New Positive Patient And Seven Recoveries As Malta's Active COVID-19 Cases Now Only 15

There are now only 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta, after the islands registered just one new positive patient and seven recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Tests conducted yesterday also increased significantly, going up from 567 on the previous day to 1,135.

Today’s new case is a symptomatic, sporadic one.

With a total of 671 COVID-19 patients since the virus landed on Malta’s shores back in March, there have now been a total of 647 recoveries.

