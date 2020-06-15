One New COVID-19 Patient And No Recoveries As Malta’s Active Cases Now 38

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta registered one new positive case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and no recoveries, which puts the number of active cases on the island at 38.

The health authorities said today’s case was “sporadic”.

There were 554 swab tests conducted in the past 24 hours, a decrease from the previous day’s 1,310 which has however been proven to be normal for Sundays.

The total number of people in Malta who have contracted COVID-19 since the virus landed on our shores back in March is now 649. Meanwhile, 603 have recovered and there have been nine deaths.

What do you make of these numbers?

