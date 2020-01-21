د . إAEDSRر . س

Oil Spill In Qormi Main Road Brings Traffic To A Complete Standstill As Motorists Advised To Avoid Area

One of Qormi’s busiest main roads came to a grinding halt earlier today after a traffic accident led to a dangerous oil spill along the length of Imdina Road.

Following the accident, a trail of oil was spilled along the busy street, with passers-by instantly slowing down in the extremely slippery – and already slightly downhill – road.

Soon enough, photos of the road’s condition surfaced online, with the Malta Police Force taking to Facebook to urge motorists planning on passing through the area to avoid Imdina Road altogether and seek alternative routes.

Photos by Lawrence Cauchi

Not long after photos of the oil spill appeared online, however, others surfaced of members of the Civil Protection Department already cleaning up the busy road that connects Qormi and Żebbuġ

And while it’s already been some time since the incident happened – with some photos showing the CPD’s quick clean-up progress – it’s probably best to avoid the area for now if possible… especially considering rush-hour traffic is just about to kick off.

Photos: Left by Marygrace Cassar , Right by Lawrence Cauchi

