None Of The Children Who Just Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Malta Were Attending School

Malta registered four new child patients of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours… but none of them were attending any schools, Lovin Malta can confirm.

Part of a group of 20 new cases announced earlier today, the four children are reportedly 4, 8, 10 and 11 years old. It is believed that three of them are related to the Santa Venera feast cluster and were already in quarantine. The fourth, meanwhile, is a relative of another known case.

But while the government’s school programme Skola Sajf has made headlines in the last couple of weeks as far as COVID-19 rumours go, none of these children were attending any school, health authorities have confirmed with Lovin Malta.

The issue of Maltese schools reopening soon has been widely debated, and while the initial plan for this to happen on 28th September is still on, Education Minister Owen Bonnici has regularly come under fire for the decision, particularly following a recent rise in COVID-19 patients.

Just last week, a Maltese private primary school advised parents not to buy winter blazers for now, quoting uncertainty over how the current situation will develop.

