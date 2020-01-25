د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

No Respite For Parked Cars In This St Julian’s Road: Hit-And-Run Driver Damages Two More Vehicles

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Residents of a St Julian’s road have been left frustrated after a hit-and-run driver damaged two parked cars last night, the second such incident in that road, a popular Paceville exit route, in recent months.

Photos uploaded to social media show that a driver last night crashed into the rear end of a parked car, ripping much of its frame apart and causing it to crash into the bumper of an adjacent parked vehicle.

“Another hit and run in Triq il-Baltiku, this time damaging two cars,” a resident said. “How many accidents need to happen in this street for action to be taken because genuinely I’ve lost count.”

“How many residents need to fall victim of some idiots driving for it to justify action taken? How many cats and dogs need to get run over? Does someone need to have a serious accident before anyone cares?”

“All we are asking is for four sleeping police distributed along Triq il-Baltiku and [it will] solve so many problems, for the residents, for the cats and yes for the drunk drivers too.”

It’s the second major traffic accident in Triq il-Baltiku in recent months, after a driver lost control of his vehicle, overturned and crashed into a parked car and an adjacent building back in October, an incident that was caught on CCTV.

Do you live in St Julian’s? What action needs to be done to prevent these incidents repeating themselves?

READ NEXT: La Famiglia: Poster Of 'Uncle Keith And Uncle Silvio' Shows Up On Gżira Bus Stop, Hints At 'Many More'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK