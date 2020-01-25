No Respite For Parked Cars In This St Julian’s Road: Hit-And-Run Driver Damages Two More Vehicles

Photos uploaded to social media show that a driver last night crashed into the rear end of a parked car, ripping much of its frame apart and causing it to crash into the bumper of an adjacent parked vehicle.

Residents of a St Julian’s road have been left frustrated after a hit-and-run driver damaged two parked cars last night, the second such incident in that road, a popular Paceville exit route, in recent months.

“Another hit and run in Triq il-Baltiku, this time damaging two cars,” a resident said. “How many accidents need to happen in this street for action to be taken because genuinely I’ve lost count.”

“How many residents need to fall victim of some idiots driving for it to justify action taken? How many cats and dogs need to get run over? Does someone need to have a serious accident before anyone cares?”

“All we are asking is for four sleeping police distributed along Triq il-Baltiku and [it will] solve so many problems, for the residents, for the cats and yes for the drunk drivers too.”

It’s the second major traffic accident in Triq il-Baltiku in recent months, after a driver lost control of his vehicle, overturned and crashed into a parked car and an adjacent building back in October, an incident that was caught on CCTV.

