د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

No Police Report Filed Over Disturbing Xlendi Video Of Woman Aggressively Hitting Man And His Car

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A tense video of a woman attacking a man and his vehicle in broad daylight in Xlendi has not been reported to the police, a spokesman has confirmed.

The video, which went viral in several Maltese channels mid-February, shows a woman just off Xlendi Bay repeatedly hitting and shouting at a man in a car. The man eventually tries to drive off, but not before the woman breaks the vehicle’s mirror.

The video elicited several comments about the safety and protection of both genders, with some people calling out the double standards and wondering if the response of the nearby people would have been different if the roles were reversed.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Tense Video Of Woman Aggressively Hitting Man And His Car Leads To Calls Of 'Double Standards' In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK