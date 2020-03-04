No Police Report Filed Over Disturbing Xlendi Video Of Woman Aggressively Hitting Man And His Car

A tense video of a woman attacking a man and his vehicle in broad daylight in Xlendi has not been reported to the police, a spokesman has confirmed.

The video, which went viral in several Maltese channels mid-February, shows a woman just off Xlendi Bay repeatedly hitting and shouting at a man in a car. The man eventually tries to drive off, but not before the woman breaks the vehicle’s mirror.

The video elicited several comments about the safety and protection of both genders, with some people calling out the double standards and wondering if the response of the nearby people would have been different if the roles were reversed.