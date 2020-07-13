No New COVID-19 Cases As Malta Registers Another Four-Day Streak Of Zeros
There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Malta for the fourth day in a row, Saħħa has confirmed.
Only five active cases of the virus remain on the island, as Malta registered no new recoveries.
Today’s good news comes following 456 swab tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday’s 741.
Meanwhile, all three swabbing centres – two in Malta and one in Gozo – continue to operate on a daily basis.
Malta’s total cases of COVID-19 since the virus landed on our shoes back in March stands at 674, and with 660 recoveries and nine deaths, the country is extremely close to hitting zero active cases for the first time in over four months.