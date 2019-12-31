‘No Damages’ To New Birkirkara Speed Camera After It Was Dropped Mid-Installation, LESA CEO Confirms

The speed camera that had a jaunty start yesterday was replacing the original one due to the latter being faulty, Lovin Malta can confirm. However, it seems like the new camera was not damaged despite its tumble mid-installation.

LESA CEO Ray Zammit told us that the speed camera on the Birkirkara bypass opposite the Klikk showroom developed a fault and had to be replaced. When asked if the new camera sustained any damages upon installation, Zammit said that, as far as he knew, everything went according to plan.

Zammit seemed to be unaware the camera fell to the ground before it was installed.

“The installation of the camera was the responsibility of the private contractor, in this case, G4S,” Zammit added. “No damages to the new camera were reported and it is working fine.”

Sources who spoke to Lovin Malta confirmed that the cost of such a camera would be anywhere in the region of €50,000 to €100,000.