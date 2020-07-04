د . إAEDSRر . س

No COVID-19 Patients At Mater Dei For First Time Since March As Malta Registers One More Recovery

There were no new cases of COVID-19 registered in Malta in the last 24 hours, following yesterday’s singular, sporadic, imported case.

One more recovery was also recorded yesterday, bringing the current active cases in the country down to 12.

987 swab tests were conducted yesterday, nearly exactly the same as the previous day’s 981.

However, the big news of the day is that, for the first time since March, there aren’t any patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Mater Dei hospital.

Meanwhile, a patient is still receiving care at Karin Grech and St Thomas, while four more patients are being treated at Boffa.

A total of 672 people have contracted the virus so far since the first weekend of March, with 651 of them recovering.

