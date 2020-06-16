‘Next Stop Lawrence Cutajar’: Activists’ Ex-Police Commissioner Banner Reappears Outside Court Ahead Of Caruana Galizia Vigil

Former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar is back on the frontlines of activists’ calls for justice following yesterday’s shocking revelations, with a banner that had first appeared two and a half years ago returning to Valletta… this time just outside Malta’s Law Courts.

Moments before the monthly vigils for murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia resumed in front of the capital’s Great Siege Memorial, activist group Repubblika went live on Facebook, showing the return of the banner as it was hung on the gates by the gates of the Law Courts.

“Next stop Lawrence Cutajar. Court,” a photo showing the end result stated.

The large banner has been a staple of protests calling for justice in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, even appearing in a protest held mere days after the 2017 assassination, where Cutajar’s image was pelted with coins, tomatoes, and pastizzi, as the crowd jeered and shouted insults.