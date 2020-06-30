د . إAEDSRر . س

New Record: Zero Cases Of COVID-19 Recorded In Malta For Fourth Consecutive Day

With Malta set to lift all the remaining COVID-19 restrictions and restart “normal” airport operations in less than 24 hours, the islands have just registered a fresh record: no new cases for the fourth consecutive day.

Today’s good news follows a long weekend of no one testing positive for the virus, with 567 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. This number, while still low compared to previous months’, was actually up from the previous day’s 516.

Meanwhile, one more recovery was recorded yesterday, bringing the current active cases down to 21.

The total number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 has of course remained unchanged, at 670.

