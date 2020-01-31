Neville Gafa Is Somewhere In ‘North Africa’ Without A Definite Return Date, But Insists He Will Come Back To Malta

Former OPM consultant Neville Gafa has insisted he did not dump his return ticket to Malta, but was reluctant to provide an exact date of return and more importantly the specific country he was in.

Gafa headed to Tunisia on 19th January, the day before former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, a personal friend of Gafa, boarded a similar flight.

Yesterday, PN MP Jason Azzopardi wrote on social media that Gafa had no plans to return back to the country.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, Gafa said he was traveling somewhere in ‘North Africa’, but declined to provide the specific country.

When asked, Gafa said he had no definite date of return, at one point saying that it could be “within the coming days”.

“Wicked people envy and hate; it is their way of admiring,” Gafa said.

Gafa was a controversial figure in former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s administration, but resigned from his role as soon as Robert Abela was appointed, despite having attended his inauguration.

His never-fully-explained government role within the North African territory was mired in controversy and ranged from dubious meetings with Leaders of the Libyan Militia as well as links to the medical visa scandal (which Gafa denies).

Gafa isn’t the only one enjoying trips abroad. Schembri has been to Italy and Tunisia since resigning, while he was most recently in London, the day before Muscat headed to the English capital city.