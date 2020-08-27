Mosta-Rabat Main Road To Be Closed Less Than A Year After Completion For ‘Remedial Resurfacing’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Buqana Road might be one of Malta’s most recently unveiled main roads, but half of it is set to be closed this weekend to make way for some “remedial works”.

Taking to Facebooke earlier today, Infrastructure Malta said the road’s southbound lane (that is, the one going from Mosta to Mtarfa / Rabat) will be closed “to resurface parts of its recently-rebuilt carriageway which did not reach our quality standards.”

“Follow diversion signs from the Il-Qliegħa Valley roundabout,” the page finished.

Unveiled at the end of last summer, the €3.6 million project saw road widening add a second northbound lane, along with the addition of a cycle lane, the redesign of the roundabouts at either end, and the rebuilding of the old bridge over Chadwick Lakes.

