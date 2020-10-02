Mid-September’s Elderly Home ‘Powerful Peak’ In COVID-19 Cases Mostly Under Control, Charmaine Gauci Announces

The worst of a couple of outbreaks in Malta’s elderly homes could be behind us, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has hinted at during today’s weekly press briefing.

Addressing some of the larger outbreaks inside the island’s elderly homes, Gauci explained how most of what she referred to as a “particularly powerful peak” in cases on 15th September are under control.

“This is where we put our focus on, because these places are more critical,” Gauci said. “But now, new cases are slowly decreasing.”

This week was a very bittersweet one for Malta’s COVID-19 numbers, with active cases dropping from 639 to 434, but deaths steadily increasing form 29 last Friday to 38 today. All nine deaths were elderly patients.

Among the mentioned homes were ones like Casa San Paolo, where three residents were infected. Here, two patients have now recovered and one was taken to St Thomas Hospital.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 residents from Simblija Care Home were infected, but Gauci stressed that this situation here “has been controlled”.

Larger outbreaks were recorded in places like Casa Antonia, which saw 35 residents being infected.

Fgura’s large San Ġuzepp, meanwhile, remained the largest hub of elderly home outbreaks, with a total of 127 residents and 32 staff members being infected over the last weeks.