Maltese Nurses and Midwives To Start Industrial Action Next Friday

Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) released directives for its industrial action in protest of the government’s inaction regarding mass events, set to kick off next Friday.

The follows the announcement that the Medical Association of Malta will be going ahead with their industrial action. MUMN released the directives after a meeting with the Health Minister on the topic of mass events and healthcare issues.

The union commented that a continuous rise of COVID-19 in the next week would result in a second wave, thus risking another partial lockdown similar to the one in March.

MUMN feels that mass events where social distancing cannot be maintained should be completely banned. They also called on the general public to inform the union of any mass events that are taking place, especially if social distancing is not being adhered to.

The directives are as follows:

Nurses and Midwives working in SVP, MDH, GGH, KGH, Elderly Homes & MCH

Not to wash any patients; Not to ambulate patients to an armchair from a bed and vice versa; Not to accompany patients to X-rays, theatres, out-patients etc; The only forms to be filled by the nurses & midwives are the nursing report, treatment charts, output/input charting, blood glucose monitoring, TPR and Sp02 monitoring; No other forms are to be filled up.

For the Physiotherapists working at:

1. Mater Dei Hospital

Inpatients : Orthopaedic wards : No electives surgery patients to be seen. All other Wards: Only chest patients to be seen. MDH outpatients: only 3 patients daily to be seen face to face by each physio.

2. Karin Grech Hospital Inpatients

NO new patients to be seen and that includes patients transferred between wards; No home visits.

3. Karin Grech Hospital Outpatients

No more than 3 patients daily to be seen face to face by each physio.

4. Child Development Assessment Unit

No more than 3 patients daily to be seen face to face by each physio.

5. St Vincent de Paule Residence

Wards: Only chest patients to be seen; No ward rounds; No home visits. Outpatients : not more than 3 face to face patients daily to be seen by each physio.

6. Mount Carmel Hospital

Wards: Only chest patients to be seen; No wards rounds; No home visits; No classes.

7. Outpatients

Not more than 3 face to face patients daily to be seen by each physio.

8. Primary Care

No more than 3 face to face patients daily to be seen by each physio.

9. Gozo General Hospital wards

no new patients to be seen; GGH Outpatients : no more than 3 face to face patients daily to be seen by each physio.

10. Commcare and Homes

No more than 3 face to face patients daily to be seen by each physio.

To all ECG Technician working in all hospitals excluding SAMOC:

Not to take ECGs which are sent and ordered through the outpatients departments; Not to take any ECGs requested as a review between 5.00 a.m. and 7.00 a.m.

The union is also advising vulnerable healthcare professionals to work in non-clinical areas with no patient contact or stay at home doing teleworking.

