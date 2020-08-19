Maltese Collector And Art Dealer Partner Named As Victims Of Sliema Double Homicide

The two men murdered in a shooting that took place last night inside a home on Sliema’s Locker Street have been identified as Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski.

On social media, Maciejowski described himself as a “contemporary art dealer and photography art publisher”. Meanwhile, Pandolfino was a graduated doctor who worked in the banking sector. He was also an avid antique collector.

Pandolfino and Maciejowski had been together for years and were reportedly out for supper with their family before the fatal shooting.

At roughly 10.30pm last night, members of the Police’s Rapid Intervention Unit rushed to the scene following reports of gunshots at the residence, they found the two men dead on the first and second floors of the house.

When asked about rumours and reports of a hold-up, Pisani said the Police is currently not excluding anything, but investigations are still underway.

No one has yet been taken in police custody related to this case, and it seems like the perpetrators are still at large. The Police has therefore made an urgent appeal for anyone who might have any sort of information on the case to reach out.

