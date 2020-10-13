Malta’s Record-Breaking COVID-19 Spike Continues With 93 New Cases And 31 Recoveries

د . إAEDSRر . س

There has never been this many active COVID-19 cases in Malta since the beginning of the virus’ arrival on the island… but it looks like that number is set to continue rising for now.

In the last 24 hours, 93 new patients of the virus were registered, which, along with 31 recoveries, brings Malta’s current total of active cases at 881.

While, as always, today’s cases are still being investigated, the Health Ministry has diviguled some information on a portion of yesterday’s 68 new cases. These include 25 people from family members of previously known cases, four contacts of positive work colleagues, two direct contacts of another positive case and one imported case.

A total of 2,257 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, significantly up from the previous day’s 1,940.

Meanwhile, Malta’s 44th virus-related victim, a 71-year-old man, was announced just one hour ago.

