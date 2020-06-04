د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Radio Stations To Experience Three-Hour Cut In Transmission Tomorrow

If you’re trying to connect to your favourite Maltese radio station tomorrow afternoon and don’t get any signal, don’t panic. It’s all part of a planned maintenance… and it might go on for three hours.

In a statement issued earlier today, the Malta Broadcasting Authority confirmed that maintenance on the Għargħur Transmitting Tower will be happening tomorrow between 2pm and 5pm. As a result, an interruption in transmission is expected to happen throughout that time slot.

Malta has some 13 national radio stations, and these will not be reachable through any FM receivers tomorrow afternoon. Radio broadcasts on TV channels or internet livestreams, however, will not be interrupted. 

“An effort will be made for these necessary works to be finished earlier,” Research & Communications Head Mario Axiak elaborated. “In this case, the transmission will return to normal before 5pm.”

